Rihanna cradles her burgeoning baby bump as she looks back at her revealing sheer Oscars party gown: 'Me and my date'

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She left little to the imagination as she partied with some of Hollywood's biggest stars at Jay-Z's Oscars party at the Chateau Marmont.

And Rihanna gave her 125 million Instagram followers a closer look at her stunning ensemble in new photos she posted Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old hitmaker cradled her growing bump in the stunning images while joking that she was with her 'date' to the after-party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iikTR_0euzmCnO00
Ravishing: Rihanna, 34, gave her 125 million Instagram followers a closer look at her gorgeous sheer black gown from Jay-Z's Oscars party in a post Wednesday

Rihanna glowed in her custom sheer black Valentino dress, which was specially designed for her by the fashion house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

She highlighted her cleavage in the outfit with a simple black bandeau, and she contrasted the revealing top half with a long black skirt covered in sparkling sequins.

The We Found Love singer matched her skirt with a pair of elbow-length black sequined gloves.

She completed her stunning look with a pair of large diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, which were nicely framed by her lustrous raven tresses, which had a zigzag part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QW6fq_0euzmCnO00
Bumping along in style: Rihanna glowed in her custom sheer black Valentino dress, which was specially designed for her by the fashion house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GWfs_0euzmCnO00
Back in black: She highlighted her cleavage in the outfit with a simple black bandeau, and she contrasted the revealing top half with a long black skirt covered in sparkling sequins

Rihanna was seen in profile in one black-and-white photo, and she looked toward the camera to showcased her elegant cat-eye makeup.

She rested one hand underneath her stomach, and she cupped it with both hands in another profile shot.

The Work singer was photographed outside as she walked along a stone sidewalk at night.

'me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,' she wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag, '#bump22.'

Rihanna didn't attend the main Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, but she did make a glamorous appearance at Jay-Z's afterparty, held that Chateau Marmont, a celebrity favorite.

But several social media users were disappointed in the hitmaker after she crossed a picket line in order to gain entry to the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Q0Pi_0euzmCnO00
It takes two: 'me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,' she wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag, '#bump22'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTsek_0euzmCnO00
In hot water: Rihanna was criticized on social media for crossing a picket line at Jay-Z's Chateau Marmont party, as workers are protesting over allegations of systemic racism and rampant sexual misconduct

The hotel is being protested by workers alleging that systemic racism and sexual misconduct have gone on unchecked at the hotel for years, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though that didn't dissuade Rihanna from going.

Employees are also protesting after nearly half of the Chateau Marmont's employees were laid off at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and not given any severance pay or extended health insurance benefits.

Others who crossed the picket line included Janelle Monáe, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Mindy Kaling, Kim Kardashian and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

Rosario Dawson also attended, though she later claimed on Twitter that the protesters holding the line had dispersed by the time she had arrived, despite the nearly two-year boycott continuing on.

Among the few invited celebrities who opted not to cross the picket line was Casey Affleck, who reportedly turned around after hearing from the protesters.

LaKeith Stanfield of Atlanta fame told the group that he 'respected' what they were doing, though it wasn't clear if he ultimately pushed through or turned around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAw3W_0euzmCnO00
Loved-up: She revealed her pregnancy back in January, when she and partner A$AP Rocky went for a stroll in NYC while she exposed her baby bump. The two were linked in November 2020; seen in February in Paris

Rihanna shares her future first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The two were first linked in November 2020 after it was reported that they were seeing each other following her split from her ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

There friend went back to the early 2010s though, and they had previously performed and even toured together.

They went public with her pregnancy in January, when Rihanna stepped out for a stroll in New York City while revealing her baby bump.

