U.S. attorney Harris appointed to national advisory committee

Gregory Harris (Provided)

Gregory Harris, U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois, is among 12 appointed Wednesday by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys.

The committee was formed in 1973 to advise the attorney general on policy, procedure and management affecting the 93 U.S. attorneys nationwide. It is scheduled to next meet this spring.

"These United States attorneys will represent the views of dedicated federal prosecutors across the country and provide advice and insight into essential matters facing the department," Garland said. "I look forward to working alongside them in carrying out the department’s core priorities of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe and protecting civil rights."

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams will serve as chair of the advisory committee and U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung will be vice chair.

Harris's appointment to the Springfield office was confirmed in December 2021. He began as a lawyer for the Office of the State Appellate Defender in 1976 and from 1979 to 1980 served as legal counsel for the Illinois Governor’s Office of Manpower and Human Development and later as a staff attorney for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Development. From 1980 to 1988, he was was an assistant federal attorney in the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

From 1988 to 2001, Harris was a lawyer for Giffin, Winning, Cohen & Bodewes in Springfield and he later rejoined the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois in 2001, serving as an assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the criminal division.

"I am extremely honored and humbled by my appointment," Harris said. "I will do my best to represent the United States attorneys’ community, and I look forward to working with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the other members of the (advisory committee)."