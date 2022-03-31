Antiquarius owner renovating 19th century building

Ed Killam, owner of the Antiquarius antique shops, is renovating the building at 221 W. Morgan St. into a new retail space with rental apartments above. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)

The owner of the Antiquarius antique shops is refurbishing a 19th century building near Central Park.

Ed Killam, owner of the Antiquarius shops at 701 W. State St. and 19 S. Central Park Plaza, is renovating the property at 221 W. Morgan St. Before the renovations began in January, Killam was using the building as a warehouse. Once construction is complete, he plans to convert the first floor into some sort of retail space and to rent out two one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.

“I’m sort of thinking that I might do another type of retail business there, but not a branch of Antiquarius,” Killam said of the first floor. “I was thinking of maybe doing more of an art gallery, or more of an ethnographic gallery of international art and artifacts. Or possibly all primitive artifacts, ancient artifacts, things like that. Just something that’ll be different and interesting for people.”

Killam bought the building in January 2021 from Tom Grojean, who purchased it in 2020. Previously, the building was home to Howe Electric Co. until 1975, after which it sat vacant until Grojean bought it. Neither Killam nor Grojean could specify when the building originally was constructed, but both said it was sometime in the 1800s.

According to Grojean, the building “was going to fall down” before he bought it, with the interior full of “electrical equipment, debris and termites”. Grojean spent four months cleaning out the building before it was in a state where he felt comfortable selling it. Killam purchased it for $33,000.

Killam said the renovation project will cost around $125,000 and is expected to take another three months to complete.