Ducey signs two bills impacting Arizona youth transgender community

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”
Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported. Of those,...
The Florida Senate passed the controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill on Tuesday, sending the Republican-backed legislation banning LGBTQ instruction in primary schools to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.
A left-leaning super PAC is placing the first "Say Gay" billboards in three Florida cities and expects to add more as fundraising continues. DeSantis is expected to sign the bill that would restrict teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
More than 60 major corporations — including household names such as Apple and Levi Strauss — have joined an ad campaign blasting Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order classifying gender-affirming care for transgender youth as "child abuse." In a directive issued days before Texas' Republican primary, Abbott demanded that...
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
Lawmakers in Arizona approved two bills on Thursday targeting transgender youth in the state, including one that would restrict access to gender-affirming health care. The measures now will go to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his signature. The state’s Republican-led House approved the health care ban on Thursday by 31-26....
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a law that further restricts access to abortions through medication in the state, though the measure will not take effect immediately, pending a federal court case. The law, which cleared the state House and Senate in recent weeks, would make South Dakota...
PHOENIX — A bill allowing Arizona's cities to regulate fireworks in the late evening hours has been signed into law. Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday he had signed Senate Bill 1275, which permits municipalities to restrict the use of fireworks between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. each day. State...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law barring transgender girls from participating in women's sports, joining a dozen other states with similar laws. The Oklahoma bill signed Wednesday was introduced last year and stalled in the state Senate. Now, just 90 days ahead of primary elections and following national controversy, conversations around these types of proposed laws have heated up across the country.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to sign bills into law, including two bills she says are “pro life.”. Wednesday, Noem signed House Bill 1318, banning medical abortions by telemedicine. The new law also increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.
Comments / 2