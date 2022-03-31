ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

UK military intelligence says Russian shelling, missile strikes continue in Chernihiv

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
March 31 (Reuters) - Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued in Chernihiv despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around the area, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."

Heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces remain in control of the centre of the city.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 14

Douglas White
1d ago

the Russians are coming very close to using up their stockpile of new missiles best starting to go back to the old type that they've carried for years they're going to the Boneyard to see if they can get any flying aircraft that can use that they are really in bad shape big time

somebody
1d ago

and some these articles were saying Russians were running out of food and shells for guns and possibly shells. they still going strong every day it seems like, sure doesn't look like they low on anything if can stay out there for a month plus

CJ Eckrich
1d ago

the Russians have just proven they are worthless as a military power....all talk and no action......no need to worry about the Russo's anymore......on to dealing with China.....

