ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

$102M award in sex abuse lawsuit against San Jose school district

By Dan Thorn
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ohc4_0euzfzQa00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – More than $100 million was awarded to two women who say they were sexually abused by a San Jose teacher.

The lawsuit accused the Union School District of ignoring the abuse while the two victims were students at Dartmouth Middle School.

This massive payout comes nearly five years after former music teacher Samuel Neipp was arrested and charged with sexual abuse.

The two plaintiffs say the school district administrators failed to investigate Neipp’s behavior which allowed him to continue it.

Attorney’s representing the two victim’s say the sexual assaults happened at between 2009 and 2014.

Neipp is accused of abusing the girls while they were students at the middle school.

The lawsuit claims school administrators received concerns from parents about inappropriate text messages sent by Neipp to students in 2010 and again in 2013 but the school district did nothing about it.

A San Jose jury on Tuesday awarded $65 million to one victim and more than $37 million to a second victim.

Neipp is serving more than 50 years in prison in connection with the crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRON4 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Government Technology

San Jose Schools Adding More Cops to Chagrin of Community

(TNS) - San Jose's largest school district board rubber-stamped the addition of more police officers to its budget Thursday at a time when many schools across the country are moving to sever police contracts and replace cops on campus with counselors and other non-law enforcement personnel. Thursday's action brings the...
SAN JOSE, CA
WTAJ

Glendale School District investigated for alleged abuse

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Glendale School District is under investigation for alleged teacher abuse within their life skills classroom. Multiple parents of the life skills class have come to the board expressing concerns about their children being put in a restraint high chair for behavior purposes. Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to use forms […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#The Union School District#Dartmouth Middle School
The Independent

Parole recommended for 1976 California school bus hijacker

The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 was recommended for parole on Friday with the support of two of the victims. Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after previous panels had denied him parole 17 times. The decision by Commissioner Patricia Cassady and Deputy Commissioner Keith Stanton will still be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he can't block it because it's not a murder conviction. He could only refer the decision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Man sentenced for embezzling $40K from car dealer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A former finance manager of a car dealership has been sentenced to six months in jail for embezzling $42,500, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office. Marwan George Mouasher, 40, was the finance manager at the Toyota 101 car dealership on East Bayshore in Redwood City from late […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

COVID-19 infections spike at elementary school

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A spike in COVID-19 infections brings back mask requirements to a North Bay school. School leaders at Coleman Elementary in San Rafael have confirmed more than 20 cases since last week. The return of the indoor mask mandate at Coleman Elementary comes just weeks after the mandate was lifted. A […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Black Enterprise

Black ‘Hero’ Shot By San Jose Police After Tussling Gun Away From Attacker

K’aun Green, 20, was shot by San Jose, California, police after he tried to defend himself from a gunman. Police arrived on the scene and mistook him for the attacker. Green was shot several times after cops saw him back out of a local taqueria holding a ghost gun, KTVU reports. However, the officers arriving at the scene were unaware that Green was actually the “hero” who defended himself and saved other patrons from the gunman.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Gang members convicted for role in crime spree

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Two alleged gang members were found guilty of multiple charges for their roles in a prolific crime spree as members of the “Swerve Team” gang, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The North Richmond street gang “committed a string of violent crimes against rival gang […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man gets 257 years for 19 counts of molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) – A Salinas man has been sentenced to 257 years in prison on 19 counts of child molestation, according to a news release from the Monterey County District Attorney’s office. Luis Ceja Nunez, 44, was found guilty October 28 of molesting two children. In addition to prison, Nunez will be required to […]
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Former top level city official threatens to sue Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –  A former Oakland city employee who was hired to help victims of gender-based violence, claims that she was fired as a result of gender-based discrimination- allegedly by the chief of the Oakland Department of Violence Prevention. Now, the woman is demanding to be reinstated and promote. She spoke exclusively with KRON4 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy