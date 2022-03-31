$102M award in sex abuse lawsuit against San Jose school district

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – More than $100 million was awarded to two women who say they were sexually abused by a San Jose teacher.

The lawsuit accused the Union School District of ignoring the abuse while the two victims were students at Dartmouth Middle School.

This massive payout comes nearly five years after former music teacher Samuel Neipp was arrested and charged with sexual abuse.

The two plaintiffs say the school district administrators failed to investigate Neipp’s behavior which allowed him to continue it.

Attorney’s representing the two victim’s say the sexual assaults happened at between 2009 and 2014.

Neipp is accused of abusing the girls while they were students at the middle school.

The lawsuit claims school administrators received concerns from parents about inappropriate text messages sent by Neipp to students in 2010 and again in 2013 but the school district did nothing about it.

A San Jose jury on Tuesday awarded $65 million to one victim and more than $37 million to a second victim.

Neipp is serving more than 50 years in prison in connection with the crimes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.