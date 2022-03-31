ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oe4lZ_0euzfwmP00
China Manufacturing A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus rides on a bicycle past a poster depicting a manufacturing industries on March 28, 2022, in Beijing. China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BEIJING — (AP) — China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index of the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, fell to 49.5 from February's 50.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Sub-indicators of new orders, new export orders, employment, production and business expectations all declined, the report said.

“Even if the outbreak is brought under control soon, it will still take a while for the economy to get back on track,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Most businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, have been ordered to close while millions of people are tested for the virus.

Access to Changchun and Jilin in the northeast has been suspended, forcing automakers and other factories to shut down. Restrictions also have been imposed on some smaller cities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
AFP

Millions locked down as China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

China placed all 17 million residents in one of its biggest cities under lockdown on Sunday, as virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of its 'zero-Covid' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict 'zero-Covid' policy enforced with swift lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when clusters have emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Idaho State Journal

COVID-19 cases more than double in China as new variant spreads

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast China#Ap#Chinese#Capital Economics#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

China begins massive COVID lockdown of Shanghai and its 26 million residents

Life in much of the U.S. is returning to some semblance of normal following the winter COVID-19 wave, but China is ratcheting up its strict mitigation measures to quash its relatively small outbreak. Chinese authorities on Monday began a two-phase lockdown of Shanghai and its 26 million residents, starting with five days of requiring people in the Pudong financial district and surrounding areas to stay home until Friday as mass testing gets underway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Not 'sitting on its hands,' U.S. to up pressure on China, trade czar Tai says

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The United States is done "sitting on its hands" and will more actively pressure China, the world's second largest economy, to change trade practices that Washington believes distort the market, top U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai said. Tai, a trade lawyer and former congressional staffer...
FOREIGN POLICY
Interesting Engineering

China to spend $150 billion to boost chip manufacturing

If you're interested in technology and electronics, you've heard about the ongoing global chip shortage. For several years, it's been influencing several industries — from automakers to consumer electronics. The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have worsened the situation. Countries like the U.S. and China are investing...
ELECTRONICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
60K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy