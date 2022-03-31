Tornado Warning issued for Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Shelby; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Childersburg affecting Coosa, Chilton, Elmore, Talladega and Shelby Counties. .Heavy rainfall occurred on Tuesday over the Coosa River basin, resulting in sharp rises along the Coosa River. A flood warning is now in effect for the Coosa River. Another statement will be issued by Thursday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Coosa River At Childersburg. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 402.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas begins. At 404 feet flooding of some low lying roads in the area begins...and the yards of some homes near the river become flooded. At 407.0 feet, Flooding of some homes in the area begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 402.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 402.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 402.0 feet.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO