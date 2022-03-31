ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Goal and assist in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks....

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
Person
Ryan O'reilly
Person
Nick Leddy
Huron Daily Tribune

Andersson's shootout goal lifts Kings over Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Lias Andersson scored the deciding goal in the shootout, Cal Petersen made 26 saves and the Los Angeles Kings edged the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Iaffalo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in regulation for Los Angeles, which moved within five points of Pacific...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Puljujarvi Can Learn From Evander Kane

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been like a trade deadline pick up, producing five points in his last seven games since returning to the lineup after missing a month. Depending on who you ask in Oil Country, he’s either having a great campaign in his second season back in North America, or he’s still a raw player with flaws in his game that still need fine tuning.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
#The Blues
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
NHL

Sabres honor Jeanneret with banner ceremony

Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer's name joins other Sabres legends in the rafters. Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret was bestowed the greatest honor on Friday when a banner bearing his name was added to the rafters of KeyBank Center. A sold-out arena welcomed RJ to the ice during a pregame...
NHL
NHL
Vancouver Canucks
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
NHL

Sabres honor legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret with RJ Night

BUFFALO -- Rick Jeanneret, whose calls have long been a part of Buffalo Sabres history, had a banner in his honor raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center on Friday. The 79-year-old is the NHL's longest-tenured broadcaster, having called his first Sabres game on Oct. 10, 1971. He was previously inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2011.
NHL
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes beat Sharks 5-2 to end 6-game skid; Keller injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jan Jenik scored twice, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, and the Arizona Coyotes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. Late in the game, Coyotes star Clayton Keller crashed legs-first into the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
NHL

