Demko allowed four goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues. Demko ended a four-game losing streak Saturday versus the Stars, but he couldn't get his momentum going in the right direction. The Blues beat him for a goal at every strength in the second period and added another goal in the third to finish off the contest. The 26-year-old netminder dropped to 28-20-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Canucks' playoff hopes are dim entering the final month of the season, but Demko figures to continue seeing a heavy workload as long as they remain in the race.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO