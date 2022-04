Clayton Keller took a nasty spill into the boards late in the 3rd period against the San Jose Sharks. The injury does not look good and it appears Keller could miss an extended period of time. The 23-year-old is having an incredible season and was on pace for a career year. Keller is leading the Coyotes in scoring by 15 with 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games. If the fifth year winger does miss an extended period of time it will certainly be a blow to managers that roster him.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO