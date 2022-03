In Arklatex politics for March 24, 2022, we visit with the two candidates running for the Second Circuit Court of Appeal: Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garret and Judge Craig Marcotte. Both explain their backgrounds and why they are running for the Second Circuit. We also hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford who talks about new developments in redistricting and the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene. For more, watch the video attached to this article.

