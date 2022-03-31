ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite Results – March 30, 2022

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are LIVE from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina! As usual, we’re getting right to the action!. Crowd is BANANAS for CM Punk and Max Caster referenced crack rocks and Hunter Biden. We’re off to a tremendous start here. Punk rolls through a top wrist lock and Caster...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Booker T Talks The Steiner Brothers Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T discussed the Steiner Brothers going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. WWE confirmed the news on Monday. They join The Undertaker, Vader, and Queen Sharmell in the class. Shad Gaspard is also getting the Warrior Award. “Rick and Scott...
WWE
411mania.com

Toni Storm Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite, Signs With Company

Toni Storm is All Elite, making her AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Storm debut as The Bunny’s opponent in the women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament qualifying match. Storm defeated The Bunny with Storm Zero. After that, AEW announced that...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Jay Lethal
Person
Jon Moxley
Wrestling World

Ryback dreams of facing Goldberg

Ryback performed in WWE between 2010 and 2016, winning only the Intercontinental Championship. On May 2, 2016, shortly before the airing of the traditional episode of Raw, Ryback was banned from the arena due to a heated argument with some WWE executives. Reeves was dissatisfied with the unequal treatment backstage...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Reportedly Has Significant Interest In Released WWE Star

All Elite Wrestling has signed quite a few former WWE stars since the company launched a few years ago, and you never know who might show up on AEW programming. Fightful Select reports that AEW has significant interest in Toni Storm, and it’s being said that several talents believe Storm will be joining the company sooner rather than later. There were numerous wrestlers in AEW who were pushing for the company to bring Toni Storm in.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Shares His Theory On Why Cody Rhodes Departed From AEW

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes likely departed from AEW because “the creative end of that company grew” in a way that conflicted with his original vision. While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast this week, Heyman speculated on what led to Rhodes leaving AEW. “He’s one...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Anaconda#Irish
PWMania

Seth Rollins Reveals His WrestleMania Storyline Is “Close To The Truth”

During an interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins commented on his WWE Wrestlemania 38 storyline of trying to find an opponent:. “You do what I’ve been doing and you try to make it work. That’s what I’ve done the last few weeks, try to work my way into WrestleMania. People say, ‘this is ridiculous, this is preposterous, you’re Seth Freakin Rollins, how can you miss WrestleMania?’ If you only knew how close to the truth this storyline was, your mind would be blown. This is a very legitimate situation for me. The pieces went haywire at Day 1 in Atlanta. COVID blew the whole thing up, you see Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE Championship, all hell broke loose, and its dominoes. Everything has to fall. Bobby Lashley gets hurt. Everything is chaos after that. This is a very legitimate situation that has translated to screen time every Monday and it’s been a fun story because it’s the only match that is up in the air. It’s the only thing you can follow every week and go, ‘what’s going to happen next? What are these weird crossroads we’re going to get into to get into the finish line?’ It’s been fun. Not my ideal way to go into WrestleMania, it’s a lot of extra stress, but it’s been a party and we’re going to get there one way or another. I’m very excited to get to Dallas and I’m going to have my WrestleMania moment one way or the other.”
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Confirms the Signing of Toni Storm

All Elite Wrestling fans got a major surprise during tonight's Dynamite, as AEW's mystery signing for the Women's Division turned out to be none other than Toni Storm. Storm finished up her WWE 90-day non-compete on Tuesday, and many were hoping that Tony Khan's mystery addition to the roster would be her. They got their wish during tonight's match with The Bunny, and after she added her first win to the AEW win column in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Khan confirmed Storm is indeed All Elite with the official graphic, which you can see below.
WWE
PWMania

Status Updates On Bobby Lashley and MVP

Bobby Lashley will be working as a babyface Superstar moving forward. Lashley returned to WWE RAW this past week after being out with a shoulder injury, and confronted Omos to set up their WrestleMania 38 match. In an update, PWInsider reports that internally Lashley is now listed as a babyface for the red brand.
WWE
PWMania

Another AEW Dynamite Match For Tonight

CM Punk vs. Max Caster has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite lineup. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC. Below is the updated lineup- -FTR vs. The Gunn Club. -Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin. -The Bunny vs. TBA...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE Working On Two New Fiction Shows, Update On Vince McMahon Series

WWE has two new fictional TV shows about the world of pro wrestling in the works. The first is a Spanish-language comedy about an aspiring wrestler in Mexico. “Contra Las Cuerdas” is being produced for Netflix in Mexico, according to The Wall Street Journal. The second is a...
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.30.22

CM Punk (14-1) vs. Max Caster (51-24) As expected, Caster made the first Will Smith/Chris Rock reference. He also included a Z-Pak reference. They are consistently getting moreover, by the way. Commentary talked a lot about Punk’s championship gesture last week. Most people know that Bowens is the better wrestler of The Acclaimed but Punk did well to make sure Caster got to look pretty good. Caster got in a few bits of offense and had control for a couple of minutes though the outcome was never in doubt. Punk survived a Fisherman Buster and hit a piledriver before winning with the Anaconda Vice in 7:09. A perfectly fine opening contest. [**½]
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Recovering From “What Is Hopefully A Short-Term Knee Injury”

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed has been dealing with a knee injury:. “I really like Anthony a great deal. He’s been injured. We don’t think it’s anything too long-term, but the truth is, he was supposed to be back by now and that’s jammed me up the last couple weeks in planning. He’s been out almost a month and they originally thought it was going to be two weeks. It’s been a few weeks I’ve been looking forward to bringing him back. He’s recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury.”
WWE
Fightful

Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole Set For 4/6 AEW Dynamite

A new singles bout has been added to AEW Dynamite. During ROH Supercard of Honor it was announced that Christian Cage will take on Adam Cole in singles competition on the April 6 episode of AEW Dynamite. Cage and Cole have been feuding on and off since Cole's arrival in...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On Shane McMahon Attending WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reportedly bringing in Shane McMahon for WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend. While fans have been speculating about Shane possibly appearing at WrestleMania, the belief is that he will be around primarily to attend the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following:
WWE
PWMania

Impact Announces Knockouts Championship Match For Rebellion

Tasha Steelz will defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at the upcoming Rebellion PPV. Rosemary became the new #1 contender by winning a 10-woman Battle Royale on last night’s Impact On AXS episode. The Impact Rebellion PPV will take place on Saturday 4/23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Announces Another First-Time-Ever Match For AEW Dynamite

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced another first-time-ever match for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and announced CM Punk vs. Max Caster for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy