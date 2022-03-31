ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia: What is this brain condition?

CBS 8
CBS 8
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A major Hollywood bombshell was dropped Wednesday: action star Bruce Willis is stepping away from his acting career. His family made the announcement, saying he's suffering from aphasia, a brain condition that essentially steals a person's ability to communicate. An estimated two million...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Fox News

What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
CELEBRITIES
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Tumor#Brain Plasticity#Aphasia#Americans#Uc San Diego
WIVB

Hope Rises: Boy diagnosed with brain tumor is now cancer-free

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thomas was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in 2018. But today, he’s cancer-free. Friday morning on Wake Up, Thomas’ mother, Amy Velez, joined us to share his inspiring story. Hear it in the videos above and below. Evan Anstey is an Associated...
BUFFALO, NY
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EverydayHealth.com

What Complications Can Arise From a Concussion?

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that is caused by a blow to the head or body that can lead to a range of symptoms, including persistent headaches, dizziness, and problems with memory or thinking. Here are some of the more common complications of a concussion. Post-Concussion Syndrome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedailytexan.com

UT student creates Gray for Glioblastoma Foundation after dad diagnosed with brain cancer

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 11, 2022 flipbook. After her dad was diagnosed with the brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme, education sophomore Katherine Snedeker created the Gray for Glioblastoma Foundation to raise awareness and fundraise for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer research center. “I’m a...
CANCER
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy