The massively popular Tekken video game franchise will soon be making its anime debut with Netflix, and the streaming service has given fans a first look at what to expect with its first trailer! The Tekken franchise is one of the most notable fighting game series currently out there today, but the franchise has had quite a bit of trouble when it comes to expanding to other projects. The franchise has made an attempt at a live-action adaptation in the past, but it went as well as you would expect. Now the series is breaking out in a whole new medium.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO