Tullahoma baseball edged Marshall County 4-3 Tuesday night in Lewisburg to complete a sweep of the Tigers in the first district series of the season. The Wildcats again struck first taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. They expanded their lead with 3 runs in the top of the fifth only to see Marshall County rally to put 3 on the board in the bottom of the frame. However, Tullahoma held the Tigers off the board over the final two innings to hold on for the one run victory.

MARSHALL COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO