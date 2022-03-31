ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Electronic gift card program aims to help Sacramento businesses still struggling from pandemic

By Orko Manna
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento hopes a gift card program will help businesses rebound from the economic strains caused by the pandemic. Currently, there is a limited-time promotion for Shop 916, the electronic gift card program that first launched in December 2021. It supports local storefront retailers hit hard...

