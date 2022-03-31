ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Power outages in Alabama: Tracking severe weather

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zcilm_0euzTS8N00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, as possible tornadoes moved across Mobile County, nearly 10,000 households were without power. Across Alabama, Alabama Power’s outage map reported more than 50,000 customers affected just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The outage map offers live updates on power outages across Alabama. You can use it to check on communities across the state, which were also hit hard by severe weather during the Wednesday night and Thursday morning event.

You can track updates of the severe weather across south Alabama and northwest Florida here with the WKRG News 5 weather team.

We are also keeping track of confirmed damage in our communities here .

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

