WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — For many Bay Area school districts, spring break starts on Monday and, to better manage the spread of COVID, schools distributed rapid tests for students to take home before their break. “I’m going to Central California for five days,” said Spencer Berg, a junior at Las Lomas High School. “I’m going to a Warriors game,” said Guy Parnes, a 10th grader at Las Lomas High. After two pandemic years and travel restrictions, some families and students plan to make up for lost time. “I’m not really scared of COVID anymore ’cause it’s kind of dying down,” said Roee Parnes, an...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO