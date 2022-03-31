Cavaliers complete season sweep of Scots

The first match of a three-day road trip for Southern Lee tennis resulted in further success for the Cavaliers, who completed a season sweep of Scotland with a 7-2 victory.

Southern, which dropped only the No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles matches to the Scots, improved to 6-1 on the season, all in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Cavaliers will play their first non-conference match today at Chatham Central, following a contest Wednesday at Hoke County that ended late.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.