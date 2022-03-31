Penn Hills School Board Votes To No Longer Play Games Against Kiski Area School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penn Hills school board has officially voted to no longer play any games against the Kiski Area School District for the rest of this school year.

The Penn Hills district superintendent claims Kiski fans yelled racial comments and made inappropriate gestures towards girls volleyball players earlier this year.

The district solicitor says they’ve met with the WPIAL and says that the league could issue sanctions and not allow Penn Hills to play in any WPIAL games.

“I will deal with the sanctions because the WPIAL is not the person that sides with Penn Hills for some reason, we’ve been put through so many times and they’ve done nothing for us,” said Penn Hills School Board President Erin Vecchio.

At the time of the allegations last month, the Kiski Area superintendent said she was surprised and saddened by Penn Hills’ decision to cancel games.

She said the district couldn’t confirm that any Kiski students made racial comments or inappropriate gestures.