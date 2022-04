ROANOKE, Va. – In Wednesday night boys soccer action William Fleming defeated Blacksburg 2-1 in a home match. Blacksburg dominated time of possession in the first half with the ball seemingly living on their side of the field. The Colonels were held to just a few shots on goal while the Bruins kept the pressure, scoring in the fourth minute of the game.

