Broomfield, CO

Adams 12 parent complains about graphic books, 1 of them in school library

By Rogelio Mares
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — One mom in Adams 12 Five Star Schools is upset about two books.

When she tried to read excerpts to prove her point during a school board meeting, the board stopped her from speaking because it was just too graphic. Now she wants to know: If the books are too graphic for the board meeting, why do kids have access to them?

“We do not allow ‘Playboy’ or ‘Hustler’ or ‘Maxim’ or ‘Penthouse’ in our schools, or in our public libraries for that matter,” that mom, D. Barnes, said.

“Gender Queer” is one book she compares to pornography because of explicit drawings of sexual acts between two characters in the story. It’s a book the school district said isn’t in any of their libraries.

“There are graphic pictures of sex acts in there, whether it be a cartoon or not. It’s still there,” Barnes said.

The other is a book called “Lawn Boy,” which has detailed descriptions of sexual acts and profanity.

“This is in books at Adams 12,” Barnes said.

Barnes implored school leaders to pull this material from their bookshelves.

“Children of any age should not have access to this,” Barnes said.

She described her feelings when she discovered “Lawn Boy” was available to high schoolers in the district.

“I was livid, I was angry, I was hurt that this was accessible to our children,” Barnes said.

For its part, Adams 12 provided this statement about Barnes’ complaint.

“Members of the community have the opportunity to challenge school library materials currently held in district-managed schools. At the current time, one copy of ‘Lawn Boy’ is held at one of our high school libraries and ‘Gender Queer’ is not held in any of the school libraries of district-managed schools,” the district stated.

Barnes said she wants parents to know this isn’t an issue with gender identities or sexual orientation.

“Please put restrictions on questionable and graphic books or inappropriate material,” Barnes said.

She said it’s solely about the sexual content she feels is accessible to students too young to understand it.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s same-sex or opposite sex, this is pornography,” Barnes said.

Other parents at the same meeting argued that banning books is a step in the wrong direction and that teens should have access to age-appropriate literature.

Barnes said she won’t consider moving her son to another district or a charter and hopes to keep trying to affect this change at Adams 12.

