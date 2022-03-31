ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Slap: Rock Begins Comedy Tour; Smith Refused to Leave Awards Ceremony

Cover picture for the articleComedian Chris Rock briefly addressed the “slap heard ’round the world” Wednesday evening as he appeared in public for the first time since being smacked on stage at the Oscars by actor Will Smith. “How was your weekend?” Rock said as he began a worldwide stand-up...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Questlove Says He Missed the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap Because He Was Meditating

Questlove says he only became aware of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars after the fact because he was meditating ahead of the announcement of the best documentary winner. Moving from his normal seat behind the drumkit for house band The Roots to the guest’s chair on Monday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Summer of Soul director opened up about his experience winning in the best doc category immediately after the shocking moment. Questlove told Fallon that though it “might be weird to say,” he “really wasn’t aware of” what transpired between “two very good friends”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On Academy Awards Incident

‘I’m still kind of processing what happened’ Rock told a sold-out crowd on the Boston stop of his Ego Death standup comedy tour. With a wave of Monday-morning celebrity opinions and an ongoing discourse of Twitter hot-takes, there is only one opinion the public has not yet heard since the now-infamous Academy Awards incident that took place between Will Smith and Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
