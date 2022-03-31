Oscar Slap: Rock Begins Comedy Tour; Smith Refused to Leave Awards Ceremony

"This year, the film academy has thrown a wrench into preparations for the big night: They want everyone to get there early. And in a town that practically invented the concept of 'fashionably late,' that’s no small thing," says the Los Angeles Times' Josh Rottenberg. "Last month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparked controversy when it announced that, in an effort to shave time from the often bloated show, eight below-the-line and short-film awards would be handed out in the hour before the live Oscar telecast begins, with clips from the presentations to be edited later into the broadcast. This means that, while the cameras won’t start broadcasting live from inside the Dolby Theatre until 5 p.m. (PT), the awards will actually be handed out starting at 4. And with ABC’s red carpet preshow scheduled to run from 3:30 to 5, that has created a major logistical challenge for all involved."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO