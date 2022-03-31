ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Basin commission receives more than 2,000 comments on new rules

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew rules being proposed by the Delaware River Basin Commission have drawn 2,461 public comment submissions, DRBC officials said in a news release. The proposals include a ban on the...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Appeals court reverses ruling halting Alaska refuge road

A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday reversed a decision that rejected a land swap aimed at allowing a road be built through an Alaska national wildlife refuge that is an internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the decision back to U.S. District Judge John Sedwick in Alaska for further consideration. Nine environmental groups had sued to stop the swap on the Alaska Peninsula.Sedwick blocked an agreement that would have allowed the Interior secretary and King Cove Corp., an Alaska Native village corporation, to exchange land in Izembek...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

SCOTUS Denies Review of States’ $500 Million Obamacare Tax Bill

States challenge CMS’ delegation to private actuarial board. The Supreme Court won’t look at a Fifth Circuit decision that cleared the way for the U.S. to collect nearly $500 million in “health insurer premiums fees” from Texas and five other states, the top court said Monday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Marietta Daily Journal

Cupid: Current BoC receives more scrutiny than in past

NORTH COBB — Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Wednesday the current Board of Commissioners receives more scrutiny than previous ones due to its political makeup. Those comments came during remarks Cupid gave to the Northeast Cobb Business Association. Cupid spoke about the challenges of leading an all-female, majority-Democrat board during the speech, which also touched on her motivations to seek public office and her first year as board chair.
COBB COUNTY, GA
KRGV

Starr County courthouse to receive more than $10 million in renovations

An 83-year-old courthouse is expected to see massive renovations both inside and out beginning next fall. The massive overhaul to Starr County’s courthouse came as District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) announced that $2,392,763 in federal grant funding will be earmarked to help with the upgrades. The renovations, which...
STARR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#New Rules#Fracking#Drbc
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ Environment Branch Hiring 43 New Attorneys in Biden Plan (1)

The Justice Department’s environmental division would swell its ranks by 43 new attorneys under President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget request, part of a bid to more vigorously combat the climate crisis. An increase in staffing the department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division “is badly needed and welcome...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy