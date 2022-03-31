ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

A.J. Francis Says “Swerve Wanted To Do His Own Thing” Outside Hit Row

By Matthew Carlins
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.J. Francis (formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE) does not expect to see the former members of Hit Row reunite in AEW. One of the group’s members, Swerve Strickland, recently signed with the company. Francis is not surprised to see Strickland doing his own thing. “I won’t...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Reflects On Why She Asked For WWE Release

WWE star Sasha Banks has documented her struggles in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35 several times in the past, including her asking for her WWE release. During that time, however, Sasha Banks was also suffering from a separated shoulder injury that occurred in January. She talked about the struggle and all that came with it in an interview with The Athletic.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Arrives In Dallas, Says He “Hates Ruining Surprises”

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has arrived in Dallas, TX, for WrestleMania weekend. On Thursday night, Wyatt noted on Instagram that he hates ruining surprises. He also encouraged fans to ask up to six questions that he will answer. I just got to Dallas. This place feels so...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On The Steiners Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE recently announced The Steiners will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T praised the tag team. He admitted they were two of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. “You’ve got to love it,” he said....
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Jinder Mahal
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Names Big Reason He Re-Signed With WWE

Kevin Owens will be a staple of the WWE roster for the foreseeable future. The former WWE Universal Champion inked a multi-year contract extension this past December. Owens noted his feeling of value within the company is what ultimately led to his decision to stay. “A big part of it,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Chelsea Green has received several offers

On a recent episode of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Chelsea Green joined Dave LaGreca for a special interview. WWE recently released Chelsea Green due to more budget cuts. Her release, and that of many others, came as a shock to the WWE Universe and the pro-wrestling industry.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hit Row#Nxt#Smackdown
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
Wrestling World

Ryback dreams of facing Goldberg

Ryback performed in WWE between 2010 and 2016, winning only the Intercontinental Championship. On May 2, 2016, shortly before the airing of the traditional episode of Raw, Ryback was banned from the arena due to a heated argument with some WWE executives. Reeves was dissatisfied with the unequal treatment backstage...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Addresses Rumors That Cody Rhodes Is WWE Bound

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about the Cody Rhodes rumors. It has been heavily reported that the former AEW star will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent. However, AJ made it clear that he will believe it when he sees it.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Shares His Theory On Why Cody Rhodes Departed From AEW

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes likely departed from AEW because “the creative end of that company grew” in a way that conflicted with his original vision. While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast this week, Heyman speculated on what led to Rhodes leaving AEW. “He’s one...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (3/30): AEW Dynamite Review, Seth Rollins, WWE In Saudi Arabia

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED​, who is the best in men’s below-the-waist grooming champions of the world. ​MANSCAPED™ offers precision-engineered tools for your family jewels. MANSCAPED™ just launched their fourth generation trimmer, The Lawn Mower 4.0. You heard that right….The 4.0! Join over 2 million men worldwide who trust MANSCAPED™, with this exclusive offer for you… 20% off and free worldwide shipping with the code: WINC20 at manscaped.com.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Announces Zero Hour, More Mystery Clients

New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube. Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Recovering From “What Is Hopefully A Short-Term Knee Injury”

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed has been dealing with a knee injury:. “I really like Anthony a great deal. He’s been injured. We don’t think it’s anything too long-term, but the truth is, he was supposed to be back by now and that’s jammed me up the last couple weeks in planning. He’s been out almost a month and they originally thought it was going to be two weeks. It’s been a few weeks I’ve been looking forward to bringing him back. He’s recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Says Samoa Joe Is All Elite, Joe Set For AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe is now All Elite. As noted before at this link, Joe made his surprise return to ROH at the end of Friday’s Supercard of Honor XV event. The main event saw Jonathan Gresham defeat Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion, but Gresham and Lee Moriarty were attacked by Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal after the bout.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt On His Wrestling Future, Seth Rollins, If He Can Use The Fiend, His Health, More

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans. As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy