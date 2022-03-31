ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California rent relief set to expire

By Taylor Bisacky
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FB1Jr_0euzDkVD00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Time is running out for tenants behind on rent payments.

They must apply for the state’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program by Thursday to avoid being evicted.

“It’s a sad day when our state government fails the 17 million tenants across the state in this way, especially in San Francisco,” Supervisor Dean Preston said.

Tenants behind on rent across the Bay Area could face eviction on Friday if they don’t apply for the rent relief program. Eviction protections are set to expire on March 31st.

Shanti Singh with tenants together explains that under those protections, tenants cannot be evicted as long as they have an application pending for rental assistance.

“There will be some protections as long as you are in the program so even if your application hasn’t been processed yet, we’re telling people to get into the system,” Singh said.

However, Singh and some leaders like San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston, say the state isn’t giving people enough time to make that deadline.

“Probably the worst part of the state law is not only do they refuse to extend the deadline beyond March 31 st so more people can get their claims in, they also try to preempt San Francisco and other cities from taking action to protect tenants,” Preston said.

Something Preston says the city already did.

“We passed a law at the Board of Supervisors. Now it’s unclear if that will be able to take effect because of this state law and the state preemption. I will say on a positive note that city leaders in San Francisco have come together through the budget process, through Prop I, the ballot measure that passed, through Prop C, the ballot measure that passed in 2018, and put together right now at $62 million that is available for additional rent relief so even after the state program ends, there’s consider money at the city level to try and get some of this back rent paid,” Preston said.

New legislation being rushed through the state government right now would provide protections for an additional three months.

The full state senate is expected to vote on the new bill on Thursday. If passed, it would be sent to the governor for his signature.

To apply and ensure you make that deadline, head to housingiskey.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Rent Relief Program#The Board Of Supervisors
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Modesto Bee

How much does it cost to charge an electric car? Your California travel question answered

Sign up here to get The Canopy weekly newsletter, where we break down the top headlines and share tips and info to live your best life in Sacramento. Electric vehicles are being sold at higher rates than gas-powered cars across the U.S., according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. California recorded more than 1 million new zero-emission registered vehicles through 2021, according their new electric vehicle sales database.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NBC Los Angeles

FAQ: Behind on Rent? Apply for Rent Relief Before March 31 Deadline

Residents who are behind on rent or utility payments and landlords who are struggling due to COVID-19 related hardships can still apply for rent relief through March 31. Below is a guide with links to resources to help you navigate the process. What is the Rent Relief Program?. The program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19, despite […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy