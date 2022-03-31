ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Manny Banuelos making most of ‘special’ Yankees chance 14 years later

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 2 days ago

TAMPA — Fourteen years to the day that the Yankees signed Manny Banuelos as an international free agent — with a long, winding journey in between — the left-hander’s comeback attempt got another boost.

Banuelos turned in a third straight scoreless Grapefruit League outing, getting the start against a mostly regular Blue Jays lineup and shutting them out across three innings in an 11-3 loss Wednesday night at Steinbrenner Field.

“It’s very special to be back,” Banuelos said. “I’m enjoying every day I come here to the ballpark. I have a lot of memories. It’s been [11] years since my first spring training and I’m enjoying everything I do here. I’m very grateful to the Yankees for giving me the opportunity to come back.

“I want to take advantage. I want to show I still have something.”

The 31-year-old Banuelos has made the most of his three spring appearances, throwing six scoreless innings and giving up just two hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Though manager Aaron Boone said Banuelos’ stuff Wednesday was as good as it’s been all spring, the biggest factor working against him making the Yankees’ roster out of camp is that he is not on the 40-man roster. They already may need to clear two spots — for Marwin Gonzalez, who is expected to win a super-utility bench job , and potentially for another catcher until Ben Rortvedt (oblique) is ready to play.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMcT3_0euzDLdA00 Yankees’ Luis Severino eases injury fears after bullpen session

“I feel there’s always opportunity,” said Banuelos, who is being stretched out as at least a multi-inning reliever. “But honestly, I’m just focusing on what I’m doing every day.”

Since creating a buzz in his first big league camp in 2011 — to the point that Mariano Rivera said Banuelos was the best pitching prospect he had ever seen — and being named the No. 13 prospect in baseball (by MLB.com) ahead of the 2012 season, the Mexico native has been through plenty of adversity.

After the 2012 season, Banuelos underwent Tommy John surgery and then struggled upon his return and was traded to the Braves in 2015. He made his big league debut that year but then didn’t get back until 2019 with the White Sox.

Banuelos spent the last two seasons pitching for the Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, but pointed to his arm being strong and healthy during that time to lead to his resurgence.

Once a hard thrower, Banuelos averaged 93 mph on his sinker Wednesday while mixing in an array of off-speed pitches.

“My velo came down and I have more control,” Banuelos said. “I have more experience. I’ve been pitching for a long time, so I’m more mature.”

New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

