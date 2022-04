Jamel Herring’s next chapter will feature a few new faces in his corner. The former 130-pound titlist from Coram, New York, said he will no longer be working with his longtime trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, best known as the head coach for WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, but the decision was not mutual. According to Herring, McIntyre was the one who first indicated to him that working together was no longer a viable option and suggested to Herring that he should find another trainer.

