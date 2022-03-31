ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The PepsiCo Foundation and Ivy Tech Community College Announce Partnership that will Provide 52 Students to Date with the Uplift Scholarship

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Ivy Tech Community College and The PepsiCo Foundation announced the launch of the Uplift Scholarship program to support Black and Hispanic students pursuing two-year degrees and professional certificate programs. In addition to financial assistance, the program will provide students with dedicated success coaches, access to emergency grants, and financial...

