The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites planning or returning from spring break travels to take simple public health precautions to prevent illness. Although overall COVID-19 case numbers are declining, students and other travelers can still become ill or spread COVID-19 to others. Getting tested after returning home if you’ve been to a location with high COVID-19 Community Levels and continuing to layer prevention strategies are essential steps for staying safe, protecting the most vulnerable in our families and communities, and reducing strain on health care systems in communities across the country.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO