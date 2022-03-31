Severe Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Elmore County in east central Alabama * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1152 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emerald Mountain, or 8 miles southeast of Wetumpka, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tallassee, Emerald Mountain, Ware, Yates Reservoir and Yates Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 16 DAYS AGO