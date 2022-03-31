ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Tornado Warning issued for Autauga, Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, AL
City
Deatsville, AL
County
Elmore County, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
County
Autauga County, AL
City
Millbrook, AL
City
Elmore, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Autaugaville, AL
City
Prattville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Maxwell Air Force Base#Ten Cedar Estates
