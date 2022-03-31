ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian troops appear to be using carpets and saplings as camouflage, a possible sign they haven't been supplied with the right equipment: report

By Matthew Loh
 2 days ago

Russian vehicles seen covered with straw as they head into Ukraine's Donbas region.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Russian troops in Ukraine appear to be using twigs, hay, and saplings to cover their vehicles.
  • One video on social media shows a Russian vehicle taped with saplings, per The Washington Post .
  • In comparison, Ukrainian troops have been using camouflage nets to obscure themselves in the war.

Russian forces in Ukraine appear to be using carpets, saplings, and hay to cover their armored vehicles in what could be a sign they haven't been provided adequate camouflage equipment, The Washington Post reported Wednesday .

One video on social media apparently depicting a firefight shows a military vehicle with pine saplings sparsely taped to its side, per The Post.

Another video, also identified by The Post, depicts Russian troops covering an armored vehicle with tarpaulin and carpets.

Several images of a Russian convoy crossing into the eastern Donbas region the day before the war began also show the roofs of military vehicles covered with straw.

A convoy of Russian military vehicles in the Russian border city Rostov on February 23.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Another photo shows a Russian armored vehicle in the convoy topped with twigs.

One vehicle in the convoy was seen topped with twigs.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rob Lee, an expert on the Russian military, told The Post that the absence of camouflage netting among some Russian forces showed a surprising lack of preparation and perhaps an initial overconfidence from their military leaders.

The US military has used camouflage nets since the 1990s and recently upgraded them to fit woodland, snow, and desert environments. Ukrainian troops have also been using such nets, with civilians even helping to weave them for use on the frontline.

The quality of Russia's troops and equipment has come into question in the weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's army "incompetent, " adding that Moscow was "driving their people to slaughter" and that Ukrainian troops had inflicted "unprecedented losses" upon the invaders.

Russian casualties have continued to mount in a war that has almost certainly lasted far longer than the Kremlin anticipated . A NATO official estimated on March 24 that at least 40,000 Russian troops had been killed, captured or injured in the invasion.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 85

kevin hinson
1d ago

Maybe maybe not. We did similar things when I served. But this isn’t the first time Russia has made a blunder and stepped into a real hornets nest look back at Finland, before WW2.

Reply(2)
20
ZOMBIEDAWG
1d ago

There's nothing unusual about this. You use anything and everything from your surroundings for concealment. Just more propaganda

Reply(2)
34
AP_000296.1bb1db34d49e4e3eb3d9157a93519e79.1006
1d ago

You always use the surrounding vegetation to camouflage yourself. Or whatever is available.

Reply
23
