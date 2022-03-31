ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Unified strike entering 2nd week

By Julian Tack, Zach Boetto
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Teachers and staff tried new tactics this week, hoping to put added pressure on Sacramento City Unified School District as the strike heads into its second week.

A sit-in happened at district headquarters, with those at the office urging the superintendent to come to the bargaining table in person.

The teachers had received a new proposal from the district this evening, but both sides still couldn’t reach an agreement.

It’s still not a fair proposal and not what the independent researchers recommended,” said a teacher after reading the proposal.

Sac City Unified superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar posted a video message which explained the challenges of recognizing the value of the employees while putting structures in place to invest in Sacramento city students long term.

“We now have hired staff with expertise and changing how we do things, and doing them in ways that other high performing districts do, we’ve put steps in place to ensure that we no longer continue to use one-time funds for ongoing expenditures and that we look long past today in how we make budget decisions about our budget,” said Aguilar.

Despite Aguilar’s video message the teachers, advisors, counselors and unions haven’t reached a solution.

