Iran criticises new U.S. sanctions as proof of Washington's 'maximum pressure'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 2 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions are proof that Washington is taking every opportunity to apply pressure on the Iranian people, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the United States applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their role in supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

“This move is another sign of the U.S. government’s malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran,” he said.

Wayne Gouin
1d ago

stop. playing with these terrorist make Iran a god dam parking lot. and take there dam. oil. period. wipe them off the face of the earth !!

