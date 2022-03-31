ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

UW-Oshkosh, Paper Council release 18-month study on paper industry

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MM0Vl_0euz6O3p00

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's papermaking industry directly employs more than 30,000 workers and generates over $18 billion in sales every year.

"It really is for some of these communities the lifeblood of these communities both historically and currently," Wisconsin Paper Council President Scott Suder said.

The Badger State is still the No. 1 producer of paper products in the country, but experts Jeffrey Sache and Suder say there are concerns.

"No industry partner can speak to the state of the state's paper industry and say there's nothing to do," Sache said.

That's why the Paper Council and the UW-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services released an 18-month study on Wednesday, highlighting the industry's challenges. One includes a demand for talent.

"It has a workforce that is aging fairly significantly and probably more significantly than we've seen in other manufacturing industries," Sache, the UW-Oshkosh center's director, said.

The report also contains recommendations to gain more workers.

"We need to go right into the schools," Suder said. "We need to engage on social media."

And the study found young professionals have a negative or no perception of the paper industry.

"We invest over a billion dollars in cleaning up PCBs in the Fox River," Sache said. "That is the message that people take in terms of the paper industry as it relates to sustainability."

So Suder and Sache say leaders can provide a more positive message of innovation.

"It's sustainable," Suder said. "It's renewable. It's recyclable. It's environmentally friendly."

The study will now be sent to policymakers statewide. And researchers hope it can help companies develop a unified message as they lay a foundation for the industry's future.

"The industry needed to take back its narrative," Sache said. "And hopefully, what we provided in the framework is a structure of how that story could be told."

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
NBC 26 WGBA

NE Wisconsin providers prepare to administer 2nd Covid booster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Some Northeast Wisconsinites who received a Covid booster shot are now eligible for another. "We're seeing the emergent BA.2, a version of omicron the variant, that is causing concern around the world and here in the United States," Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said. "We're seeing its uptick."
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Oshkosh, WI
Business
Oshkosh, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Uw Oshkosh#Wisconsin Paper Council#The Badger State#The Paper Council
freightwaves.com

White Paper: Turning Your Fleet Green Isn’t Just About Electrification

Going green isn’t just about electrification. It starts with smaller, more practical steps you can take today. Our practical guide includes both short-term strategies, like making your trucks more aerodynamic; and long-term strategies, like evaluating new energy and drive train technology. Benefits of a cleaner fleet:. Reduced organizational carbon...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

MIT Researchers Discover How to Convert Petroleum Waste Into Carbon Fibers

Carbon fiber conversion from petroleum waste was discovered by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Western Reserve University as part of joint research upon the request of the United States government. Petroleum Waste to Carbon Fibers. The new study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
One Green Planet

Researchers at Michigan Tech Turn Plastic Waste into Protein Powder

This team of engineers, chemists, and biologists at Michigan Tech is turning plastic waste into an edible protein powder. The team’s leader, assistant professor of biological studies, Stephen Techtmann, noted two significant problems in the world right now. The world’s population continues to grow while hunger also rises. According to a UN report, almost 690 million people in the world population are hungry. Due to growing poverty and climate change, this number is expected to increase by nearly 10 million in the next year if nothing changes. This goes entirely against the UN’s goal to reach zero hunger by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Scientists develop environmentally safe, frost-resistant coatings

Airports are busy, especially during the winter. As passengers wait to board, delays get longer when airplanes need to be dowsed with thousands of gallons of deicing fluids that help them fight the frigid winter. But as soon as the plane takes off, most of the liquid is gone from the surface of the aircraft and ends up polluting freshwater streams and lakes.
AGRICULTURE
mansionglobal.com

Home Builders Are Turning to Natural Materials to Get Around Supply Chain Problems

Global supply chain delays are continuing to plague the U.S. home-building industry. A surge in demand for new housing, coupled with closures and delays in factories and transportation hubs brought on by the pandemic, mean that the materials most commonly used in home construction are in short supply. According to the housing market research firm Zonda, 90% of American home builders surveyed said that their business had been impacted by supply issues.
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

New company sustainability standards body drafts first guidelines

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - A new global standard setter for company sustainability reporting set out its first draft guidelines on Thursday, entering a crowded field as trillions of dollars pour into investments marketed as "green." The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) published two draft standards for public consultation until...
BUSINESS
Athens Messenger

Egg prices rising with bird flu, inflation worries, Easter demand

Egg prices are going up significantly as the highest inflation in four decades and supply chain problems combine with higher seasonal demand spurred by Easter, worries about a bird flu outbreak and the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The price of a dozen eggs is up more than 25% compared to a year ago, according to analysis of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data from Texas A&M University economists. Egg prices are up 59% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Food Institute. ...
AGRICULTURE
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy