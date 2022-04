Brockport, N.Y. — Brockport is joining the Empire State Trail Town Program as a Pilot Town this year. In collaboration with the Parks & Trails New York and the New York State Canal Corporation, the Village of Brockport will participate in the new program, which is designed to help Brockport benefit from its location along the Erie Canalway Trail and the Empire State Trail, it was announced on Friday.

