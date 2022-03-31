Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Peoria. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 19.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Peoria 18.0 16.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 17.2 18.2 18.8
Comments / 0