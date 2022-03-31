ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Saginaw DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is beginning to burn off this morning improving visibilities above advisory criteria. Areas of fog, at times denser, will still be possible for the next couple hours this morning so motorists should still exercise caution.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bay, Huron, Macomb, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Macomb; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bay, Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola, Macomb and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is persisting along the lakeshores this morning warranting an extension to the advisory.
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clayton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clayton; Fayette Wet Snow Accumulations Overnight Snow will develop after midnight, possibly initially mixed with rain. A band of 2 to 5 inches is expected overnight into Saturday morning before exiting by late morning. Snowfall rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour early Saturday morning leading to slushy or snow-covered roads. Improving conditions are expected by later Saturday morning as snow diminishes and temperatures begin to warm. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Clayton and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
The Detroit Free Press

High winds across Michigan knock out power for thousands

The number of homes without power throughout Michigan steadily grew Thursday morning, with high winds gusting up to 50 mph., and a wind advisory in effect until 2 p.m. By 11 a.m., two of the state's largest utilities reported more than 90,000 customers had lost electricity, with a potential for many more outages before the high winds were...
MICHIGAN STATE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Friday /10:00 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Friday /10:00 PM EDT Friday/ was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Peoria. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 19.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Peoria 18.0 16.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 17.2 18.2 18.8
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

