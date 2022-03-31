ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Grundy, Overton, Pickett by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cumberland; De...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Polk The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida Southwestern Polk County in central Florida * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1052 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hillsborough River State Park to near Greater Sun Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakeland, Plant City, Mulberry, Alafia River State Park, Hillsborough River State Park, Mango, Fort Lonesome, Fish Hawk, Plant City Airport and Boyette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, TN
County
Pickett County, TN
County
Van Buren County, TN
City
Smithville, TN
City
Livingston, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Grundy County, TN
County
Overton County, TN
County
Warren County, TN
City
Byrdstown, TN
County
Putnam County, TN
City
Altamont, TN
County
White County, TN
City
Sparta, TN
City
Spencer, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
City
Jamestown, TN
County
Fentress County, TN
City
Mcminnville, TN
City
Crossville, TN
County
Dekalb County, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 530 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Coushatta to near Many, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Coushatta, Campti, Allen, Provencal, Martin, Clarence, Ashland, Robeline, Powhatan, Lake End, Grand Ecore, Hanna, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake, Creston, Marthaville, Hagewood and Ajax. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 pm for SoMD

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONSMARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CARROLL CECIL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HARFORD HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES ST. MARYS WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY The post Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 pm for SoMD appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Coalmont
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville floods. Agricultural and low lands flood along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Kalb THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB...WESTERN DEFIANCE...CENTRAL PAULDING AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILLIAMS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and northwestern and west central Ohio.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Kalb, Grundy, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: De Kalb; Grundy; La Salle; Lee; Livingston; Ogle; Winnebago WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Choctaw County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Snow to 6 miles west of Cloudy to 2 miles north of Hugo, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Rattan... Albion Nashoba... Kiamichi Oleta... Cloudy Messer... Corinne Apple... Sobol TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Western Angelina County in eastern Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Apple Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Redland, Shawnee, Clawson, Homer and Central. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy