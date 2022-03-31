Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Grundy, Overton, Pickett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northeastern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 530 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Coushatta to near Many, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Coushatta, Campti, Allen, Provencal, Martin, Clarence, Ashland, Robeline, Powhatan, Lake End, Grand Ecore, Hanna, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake, Creston, Marthaville, Hagewood and Ajax. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO