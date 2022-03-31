Slow-Pitch Softball

Head coach: Elizabeth Caggiano (second season). Assistant coaches: Ashley Burke, Adam Heath. Last season: Chariho finished 1-12, losing to Cumberland in the Division I playoffs. Returning to varsity:. Senior: Ava Rao (1B-3B-SS). Juniors: Alex Maggs (OF), Hannah Smith (1B, OF), Shea Smith (C-1B). Maddy Barrette (P-OF-2B), Tori Barrette (P-2B-3B), Kaitlyn...
ADRIAN — Adrian and Siena Heights softball played a wild doubleheader Wednesday with the Bulldogs taking Game 1 at Siena Heights in nine innings, 9-8, before the Saints won at Adrian College in six innings, 12-4.
In Game 1 on SHU's campus, the Saints (11-6) plated four runs in the bottom of the...
Here’s a list of which varsity and junior varsity teams each high school is fielding for the spring sports season. Spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and baseball and softball. Track and tennis are varsity only.
Wil Strickler expects to have a busy year as catcher for the Big Rapids Cardinals. Strickler returns for his second year as catcher. He played as a sophomore with Keaton Ballard and Sawyer Meeuwes as Big Rapids' top two pitchers.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They’re good. They’re young. They’re only getting better. The Baldwin softball team is off to an 11-1 start this season and ranked No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 6. The Indians have all of two seniors and are very much poised to turn in the best season in program history if they keep this early season pace up.
ASHLAND – Ashland High is hosting the first-ever Ashland Break the Ice Softball Tournament on Saturday. The tournament will feature four teams this year – the Ashland Clockers, Framingham High, Holliston High, and Lincoln-Sudbury High, said Ashland High varsity softball coach Robert Downing. Games on Saturday, April 2...
The Yellowjackets will be in search of a new head baseball coach at the end of the 2022 season after Dustin Young announced his resignation on Wednesday night to become the new assistant principal at Lebanon High School. Young began serving as the interim assistant principal at the high school in early March for longtime administrator Craig Reeves who retired to pursue a new job at Fort Leonard Wood. In his ten years at LHS, Young has coached the ‘Jackets to a 126-79 record, winning one district championship (2013) and one Ozark Conference Championship (2014). The ‘Jackets have finished in the top half of the Ozark Conference under Young in every season and had 24 college signees during his time. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
