ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Uncommon DH Critic Formal Lecture: Dr. Kim Gallon

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Kim Gallon is an Associate Professor of History at Purdue University. Her work investigates the cultural dimensions of the Black Press in the early twentieth century. She is the author of many articles and essays as well as the book, Pleasure in the News: African American Readership and Sexuality in the...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

First Black student at University of Alabama dies after receiving school recognition

The first Black student to attend the University of Alabama has died, days after a building on campus was dedicated in her honor, the university announced in a statement. Autherine Lucy Foster, whose last name was then Lucy, made history in 1956 when she enrolled as the university's first Black student. She was the first Black person to go to an all-White school or university in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

'Law schools are in crisis. The truth doesn't matter much. The game is to signal one's virtue': Yale law school professor who tackled woke mob at free speech event says future of the rule of law in the US is in crisis

A Yale Law School professor warned that the truth has become irrelevant to the rule of law after she was criticized for trying to calm a woke mob of students who tried to close down a free speech debate. Kate Stith, who moderated a debate between progressive and conservative guest...
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

Christian College Prof: I Was Fired for Welcoming LGBTQ Guest Speaker

Oklahoma Christian University professor Michael O’Keefe, who taught at the school for over 40 years, was fired earlier this month after hosting an LGBTQ guest speaker. A lawyer now representing the teacher alleges discrimination, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights,” O’Keefe’s lawyer Kevin Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.” The openly gay speaker in question was a former adjunct teacher at the university for over 2o years. Legal action on the firing has not yet been initiated.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Doctors fighting racial health disparities face threats, harassment

Dr. Aletha Maybank joined the American Medical Association as its first chief health equity officer in 2019, determined to fight racial disparities in medicine. That work grew more urgent in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic exposed deadly inequities in health care, and as George Floyd’s murder turned the country’s attention to the pervasiveness of systemic racism. The AMA issued a statement decrying racism as an urgent threat to public health, and Maybank focused on the organization’s efforts to “dismantle racist and discriminatory policies and practices across all of health care.” That included supporting training for medical workers on implicit bias, as well as advocating for solutions to problems that had not traditionally been a focus for the organization, such as housing inequities and police violence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
WBUR

'Letting Go of Literary Whiteness'

"Letting Go of Literary Whiteness: Antiracist Literature Instruction for White Students" is the title of the 2019 book co-authored by Westfield State's Sophia Sarigianides and Central Michigan University's Carlin Borsheim-Black. Earlier this month, it won the 2022 American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Outstanding Book Award. These are controversial...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Humanities#Purdue University#Twentieth Century#College#Covid Black
TheAtlantaVoice

Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony

After being able to only do a virtual white coat ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 students were excited to have an in-person ceremony this year held on February 26 at the Tuskegee University Chapel. Pride and excitement marked the transition of this year’s veterinary medicine students to the clinical phase of […] The post Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGES
The Week

Will anyone be happy with a post-religious America?

Post-religious America is growing up. That's the bottom line of a new survey by Deseret News and Marist Poll. Researchers saw declines in religious practice in most demographic groups, but generational differences were especially stark. According to the report, Americans "60 or older (43 percent) are more likely than their...
RELIGION
WHYY

Loretta Ross’ Antidote to Cancel Culture

Calling people out on social media for bad behavior, offensive speech, or views or opinions that you don’t share has become commonplace. This public shaming can lead to what some refer to as “cancel culture.” But scholar and activist LORETTA ROSS says it isn’t an effective way to open minds, address injustices or hold people accountable. She advocates for calling people in instead of calling them out, which means having honest and often uncomfortable conversations.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
PsyPost

Racial resentment plays a significant role in the relationship between religion and punitive sentiments, study suggests

A new study published in the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion suggests that the link between religious affiliation and punitiveness in the United States is more complex than previously thought. The research found that religious affiliations, particularly the Evangelical affiliation, were no longer significantly associated with punitive attitudes after accounting for racial resentment.
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

National campaign caps excellence in math tour at Springer

  Springer Middle School students demonstrate how their new math curriculum works.   Four Springer Middle School teachers told visitors Wednesday that they were all opposed to a new curriculum designed to increase math scores. Now they love it, the teachers told members of the Knowledge Matters Campaign, there to congratulate the school for its successes. “The curriculum we use ... Read More
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy