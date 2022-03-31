Professor Otaku on “Weathering With You”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - By the time you finish reading this blog, you will know how to search for a rainbow after a rain shower. We are in the season for rainbows as Spring showers begin popping up in the afternoons. Check out the trivia question below and find the answer even further below.
DETROIT – Tuesday (March 15) was a minor setback, as cooler temperatures moved in behind Monday night’s cold front. But don’t worry, there’s plenty to smile about in this forecast. Skies will clear Tuesday, and that, combined with diminishing wind, may lead to some areas of...
Comments / 0