Air fryers are all the rage these days. My oven has a built-in air fryer, so I keep my eyes out for new air fryer recipe possibilities to make use of it. I tried this easy garlic and cheese crescent rolls recipe the other night, and then did it the next night, too! Quick, warm, cheesy, garlicy and toasty, this garlic crescent rolls recipe is a keeper. Oh my!

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO