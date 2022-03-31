ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IES Spring Celebration 2022: “Black Women and the Struggle for Human Rights”

Https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LezM-GJwTyKzwAXqciQSZA. Dr. Keisha Blain will give a public lecture, followed by a public Q&A and reception at the Sheldon Art Museum on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. This talk highlights the crucial role Black women in the United States have played in shaping human rights history. It centers on the...

