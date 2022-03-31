BroadCAST Webinar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Born in Ankara, Turkey, Serdar Arat earned his BA degree at Bo?aziçi University in Instanbul before moving to New York in 1980 where he completed...

Daily Beast

Yale University Defends Donations From Russia-Linked Billionaire

Yale University has defended receiving millions of dollars from a Russia-linked billionaire with ties to the country’s oligarchs. The Ivy League school has copped criticism from members of its own faculty for accepting funds from billionaire Len Blavatnik—who has close relationships with Russian oligarchs Victor Vekselberg and Oleg Deripaska, both of whom have been sanctioned by the U.S. government.
CHARITIES
Herald Community Newspapers

Webinars to spotlight patriarchal challenges

Women’s History Month got its start in 1981, when Congress passed a law which authorized the President to proclaim that the second week in March was Women’s History Week, according to web documents from the Library of Congress. However, Congress in 1987 passed a bill that designated all of March as “Women’s History Month.” The month celebrates the contributions and specific achievements women have made throughout American history.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Anniston Star

Public invited to urban-ag webinar

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be hosting the first public meeting of the Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production.  The public – including urban producers – is encouraged to attend the webinar, to be held March 23-24.   . “The committee's valuable insights...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
KHON2

Hawaii Theatre Center 100 years in the making

Picture this, back in September of 1922, the Hawaii Theatre Center opens for the public to provide entertainment to the community. And imagine, 100 years later, that still continues as they step into a new chapter.
HAWAII STATE
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
KOLD-TV

UArizona holding webinar series on aging

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s Health Sciences program is hosting a new lecture series on several topics surrounding aging. The series is part of the university’s Innovations in Healthy Aging, and includes topics like isolation and loneliness, integrative health and sleep. The lectures...
TUCSON, AZ
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product Series

Click here to read the full article. In April, TTF will focus on how textile companies turn their manufacturing green, and in May it will feature circular fashion concepts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityCocona Labs' 37.5 Products Get Biodegradable BoostBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Redefining success and finding community: an interview with Atom Lesiak and Zara Weinberg on the importance of building support networks for transgender scientists

As part of our celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility, we asked transgender scientists about their research experiences, role models, and the importance of accountability and diversity in academic environments. Dr. Atom Lesiak (they/xe/she) is the Director of Education Outreach for Genome Sciences at the University of Washington, where they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abovethelaw.com

Paul Hastings Big Winner In Blockbuster Lateral Move

Biglaw watchers are probably exhausted from hearing about the intense lateral market. It’s a recurrent theme that has ripple effects throughout the industry. Given that backdrop, it probably isn’t surprising that we now have on our hands the largest lateral move in 20 years (outside of a firm merger context).
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Daily briefing: When to say ‘no’ to scientific opportunities

Four techniques to help you focus on the right projects to benefit your scientific career. Plus, see the strange beauty of cold-water invertebrates and explore the impacts of ‘upcycling’ CO2. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like...
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

The most influential women in tech history

Tech is a notoriously male-dominated space. According to a recent Statista survey, more than 90% of software developers identified as male as of 2021, and fewer than 6% identified as female. But don’t let these disheartening stats fool you. Despite being underrepresented in STEM professions, women have made some massive contributions to technology over the years.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

