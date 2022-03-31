Language Fair

A slab of volcanic rock linked to the Japanese mythology of a nine-tailed fox split into two last month, sparking dread and fear among locals and on social media.The stone, known as Sessho-seki, or “killing stone”, was found cracked open in Japan’s Nikko National Park, about 100 miles north of Tokyo. No one knows how the 6ft-long and 26ft-wide rock cracked, but scientists believe cold temperatures and water seepage may have been responsible. According to legend, Tamamo-no-Mae, an evil, nine-tailed fox spirit who could transform into a beautiful woman, was trapped in the rock for nearly 900 years. The stone...

VLADIMIR PUTIN ・ 16 HOURS AGO