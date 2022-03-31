ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Our 43rd annual Language Fair will provide an opportunity for high...

KELOLAND TV

Inclusivity and people-first language

People first language does exactly what it sounds like: it puts people first and doesn’t allow people to be defined by labels. But while that might sound simple, it’s not always easy to adapt your language and the way you talk about others. Jennifer Hoesing is the Director...
AFP

Pope visits Ukrainian children at Vatican hospital

Pope Francis on Saturday visited Ukrainian children who have fled the Russian invasion and are being cared for at the Vatican's paediatric hospital in Rome. A smiling Francis, 85, reached out to clasp the hands of children as he walked through a ward at the Bambino Gesu hospital in the capital, which is currently treating 19 Ukrainian children.
RELIGION
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
Phys.org

Tools reveal patterns of Neandertal extinction in the Iberian Peninsula

Neandertal populations in the Iberian Peninsula were experiencing local extinction and replacement even before Homo sapiens arrived, according to a study published March 30, 2022 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Joseba Rios-Garaizar of the Archaeological Museum of Bilbao, Spain and colleagues. Neandertals disappeared around 40,000 years ago, but...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Reclaiming Indigenous languages, cultures

Across Latin America, millions of people speak Indigenous languages considered endangered by the United Nations. Américo Mendoza-Mori, lecturer in Latinx Studies and faculty director of the Latinx Studies Working Group, is determined to help reclaim them. Mendoza-Mori’s work in Latin America and with Latinx communities in the U.S. made...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

London Gallery Returns Two Artifacts Looted from Nepalese Temples

Click here to read the full article. Two artifacts stolen nearly 30 years ago from a temple in Nepal were repatriated in a ceremony Friday at the Nepalese embassy in London. The 16th-century carved wooden Torana, a ceremonial gateway, and the 17th-century stone statue of a kneeling devotee were both taken from sacred sites near Kathmandu, said detective superintendent John Roch of the London Metropolitan police at the handover, which was attended by the Nepalese ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya. In a statement, both parties expressed “their willingness to work closely and promote the collaborative efforts for the preservation of cultural heritage.” The artifacts...
U.K.
Deadline

Disney World “Regrets” Performance Featuring Racist Stereotypes Of Native Americans – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: After an uproar over a performance by a cheer group at the park this week, Walt Disney World issued a statement today addressing racist stereotypes about native Americans in the drill team’s routine. Video shows the The Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team repeating the words, “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em,” among other things. Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said in the statement, “The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place. It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and...
LIFESTYLE
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Macomb Daily

The benefits of learning a language later in life

Most people understand the many health benefits of working out. Weight training after 50 helps prevent muscle loss, strengthens the heart, and revs the metabolism. But your arms and abs aren’t the only muscles that need exercise. Experts agree about the many benefits of exercise for the brain, and...
ROCHESTER, MI
allthatsinteresting.com

Spanish Police Find The Last Piece Of A 17th-Century Tapestry Stolen 42 Years Ago By Art Thief ‘Erik The Belgian’

"The Apotheosis of the Arts" had been missing a two-by-two-foot portion depicting a cherub for more than 40 years. On Nov. 7, 1980, six 17th-century tapestries went missing from the Santo Domingo church in Castrojeriz, Spain. While Interpol recovered them all within a few years, a corner section from the largest tapestry had been cut out. It was nowhere to be found for 42 years, until now — when authorities finally tracked it down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EASTside Magazine

The World’s Most Colorful Cities

In the search for the next great travel destination, aesthetics undeniably top the list of determining factors. With that in mind, we rounded up the world’s most colorful cities. Pack a camera and get out there!. Jaipur: The Pink City. See the world through rose-colored glasses with a trip...
WORLD
The Independent

Ancient Japanese ‘killing stone’ said to contain evil fox spirit has split in two

A slab of volcanic rock linked to the Japanese mythology of a nine-tailed fox split into two last month, sparking dread and fear among locals and on social media.The stone, known as Sessho-seki, or “killing stone”, was found cracked open in Japan’s Nikko National Park, about 100 miles north of Tokyo. No one knows how the 6ft-long and 26ft-wide rock cracked, but scientists believe cold temperatures and water seepage may have been responsible. According to legend, Tamamo-no-Mae, an evil, nine-tailed fox spirit who could transform into a beautiful woman, was trapped in the rock for nearly 900 years. The stone...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
BBC

The African migrants who Italy accuses of people smuggling

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe meets a young Senegalese man who was accused of people smuggling soon after he survived crossing the Mediterranean Sea. The 16-year-old from Senegal was relieved to have landed safely in Sicily - staying in what he thought was a migrant...
IMMIGRATION
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
Reuters

Shanghai separates COVID-positive children from parents in virus fight

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her 2-1/2-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on March 26. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl both tested positive for COVID, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine centre for children.
WORLD

