CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain chances continue throughout the day on Wednesday with the possibility for some thunderstorms to get in on the mix. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs near 60 tomorrow with rain likely throughout the region. Winds of 15-20 mph could gust as high as 34 mph. While winds will calm a bit overnight, strong gusts are still possible with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. For Thursday, highs will be in the upper 50s with a few breaks in the clouds.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO