Surging Suns edge Warriors, tie team record for wins (62)

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Chris Paul hit the game’s final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Devin Booker finished with 22 points, including 10-for-12 at the line, and Mikal Bridges tied for team-high honors with 22 of his own, helping the Suns (62-14) win for the 62nd time, tying the franchise record set in 1993 and tied in 2005.

Jordan Poole tied his career-high, set last May against the New Orleans Pelicans, with a game-high 38 points for the Warriors (48-29), who dropped into a tie for third place in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks by virtue of a fourth straight loss.

Paul’s difference-making hoop came after Golden State’s Draymond Green was called for traveling with his team down 102-101 with 31.2 seconds remaining.

Down three in the final seconds, the Warriors had two subsequent possessions, but the Suns elected to intentionally foul Green on the first one, resulting in two free throws as Phoenix retained a 104-103 lead with 12.4 seconds left.

After Paul hit two foul shots to regain the three-point edge with 7.7 seconds to go, Poole misfired on a half-court shot that could have forced overtime.

Paul broke a 96-all tie with an 8-foot floater with 1:37 remaining, after which 14 of the game’s final 16 points were scored at the foul line, where Phoenix ended up 24-for-30 and Golden State 20-for-25.

Booker’s 22 points came despite 5-for-21 shooting. The Suns overcame 25.0 percent shooting on 3-pointers to win their ninth straight.

Deandre Ayton chipped in with a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double for Phoenix, Paul finished with 15 points and a game-high eight assists, and Jae Crowder added 10 points to the cause.

Andrew Wiggins backed Poole with 19 points for the Warriors, who played once again without injured star Stephen Curry.

Klay Thompson added 13 points on a 5-for-21 shooting night, while Gary Payton II went for 10 points and Green amassed 10 rebounds, seven assists and eight points.

