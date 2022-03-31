ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One juvenile injured, 1 in custody after Midvale altercation

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDVALE, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One juvenile has been taken into custody after a reported assault Wednesday afternoon in Midvale. “We know one juvenile...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Tooele man shot after hearing noise upstairs

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was shot at his parents’ home early Sunday morning after hearing some noise coming from upstairs. Detective Colby Bentley with Tooele City Police says that the man was in the basement of the home when he heard the noise, and went upstairs to investigate. The man was greeted with […]
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Suspect in custody after police find 14-year-old from Utah AMBER Alert

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old Magna girl whose disappearance prompted an urgent Utah AMBER ALERT has been found in Texas. Officials with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said the girl was with law enforcement. The suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, was also located and taken...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Man flees Eagle Mountain crash, crashes again

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was left in critical condition following a two-vehicle car crash in Eagle Mountain City on March 25.  The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an involved 30-year-old fled the scene of the first crash at 8:00 a.m. From there, the suspect rolled his car, crashing a second […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

‘I’m going to kill us both’: Utah attempted murder-suicide

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.  Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
KRDO News Channel 13

‘She took him down with her,’ Colorado Springs woman charged with giving son lethal dose of fentanyl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Maria Davis-Conchie was back in an El Paso County room Thursday, accused of delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old. KRDO has learned that Davis-Conchie's alleged victim is her biological son. Davis-Conchie, who is still in custody on a $100,000 bond, appeared before a judge, handcuffed and The post ‘She took him down with her,’ Colorado Springs woman charged with giving son lethal dose of fentanyl appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
WAPT

One dead, another injured after car overturns on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning. MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 at Siwell Road around 9:15 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Saturn Ion was traveling northbound on I-55 when it ran off the road and...
JACKSON, MS
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Police search for Utah men stealing wallets by distracting victims

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men? Police are searching for two robbery suspects who swindled an unsuspecting woman. The Saratoga Springs Police Department says the incident happened at a Smith’s supermarket. Surveillance camera footage shows two male suspects distracting a female victim while secretly stealing her wallet from her shopping cart. […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Ogden man arrested, two-year-old girl seen dangling out of car window

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window. Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect. The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Eyewitnesses say they […]
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Father, stepmother plead guilty to murdering 9-year-old

Two adults in a Meridian murder case have pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of a child. On Wednesday, Erik Osuna pleaded guilty to murdering his 9-year-old son, according to a news release. The stepmother of the victim, Monique Osuna, pleaded guilty on Feb. 16. Erik Osuna had previously pleaded not guilty and had a trial set for April. ...
MERIDIAN, ID

